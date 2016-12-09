Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 2, 2016
Case Number
872639
Amount
$390.38
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. O'Donnell

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

James T. Abrams Jr., et al.
P. O. Box 12428
Cleveland, OH 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07600 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
94.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
94 
Lot Square Ft.
3290 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 