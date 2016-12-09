Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 2, 2016
Case Number
872647
Amount
$917.50
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. O'Donnell

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Brian Wynn, et al.
3386 Sylvanhurst Road
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WYNN, BRIAN AKA WYNN, BEYOND 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.06800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
93.00 
Legal Frontage
32.00 
Average Depth
93 
Lot Square Ft.
2976 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 