Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- December 5, 2016
- Case Number
- 872671
- Amount
- $1,494.10
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge B. Corrigan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128
Defendant
Unknown Heirs, etc. of Nell E. Gaines, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
