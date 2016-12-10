Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 5, 2016
Case Number
872686
Amount
$183,504.85
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge T. McCormick

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association
Co Seterus Inc Fka Ibm Lender Busin, 14523 Sw Millikan Way Ste. 200
Beaverton, OR 97005

Plaintiff's Attorney

Edward Gerard Bohnert
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139

Defendant

Julie E. Yurchenko, et al.
631 Dwight Dr.
Bay Village Ohio 44140
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
YURCHENKO, JULIE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.39200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
219.00 
Legal Frontage
42.00 
Average Depth
219 
Lot Square Ft.
17082 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 