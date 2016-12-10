Common Pleas Other

Date Filed
December 5, 2016
Case Number
872711
Amount
$0.01
Case Type
Other
Judge
Judge B. Sheehan

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Lo Med Prescription Services, LLC
In Care Of Omnicare, Inc., 900 Omnicare Center
Cincinnati, OH 45202

Plaintiff's Attorney

Donald Anthony Mausar
Weltman, Weinberg & Reis
323 W. Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Westlake Healthcare Center, LLC, etc., et al.
In Care Of Greg Ackerman, Statutory Agent, 3558 Ridgewood Rd.
Akron, OH 44333
