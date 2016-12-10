Common Pleas Other
- Date Filed
- December 5, 2016
- Case Number
- 872711
- Amount
- $0.01
- Case Type
- Other
- Judge
- Judge B. Sheehan
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Lo Med Prescription Services, LLC
In Care Of Omnicare, Inc., 900 Omnicare Center
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Plaintiff's Attorney
Weltman, Weinberg & Reis
323 W. Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Westlake Healthcare Center, LLC, etc., et al.
In Care Of Greg Ackerman, Statutory Agent, 3558 Ridgewood Rd.
Akron, OH 44333
