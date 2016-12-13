Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 9, 2016
Case Number
13138
Amount
$3,198.41
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Evand Birkett, et al.
1800 Hayden Ave
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
115.00 
Legal Frontage
38.00 
Average Depth
115 
Lot Square Ft.
4370 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 