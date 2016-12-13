Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 9, 2016
Case Number
13139
Amount
$1,043.25
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Midtown Grill, LLC, et al.
3316 Berkeley Road
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44118
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
MF-1 
Zoning Use
APT- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3918 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26073 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.10400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4520 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
980
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1910
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1959
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1959
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1959
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1959
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 