Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 6, 2016
Case Number
872754
Amount
$69,062.31
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Burnside

Plaintiff

Filed by.
The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co.
Co Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Rondall G. Blaney, et al.
2104 North Green Road
Cleveland Ohio 44121
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.16100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
140.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
140 
Lot Square Ft.
7000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 