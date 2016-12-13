Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- December 6, 2016
- Case Number
- 872754
- Amount
- $69,062.31
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Burnside
Plaintiff
Filed by.
The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co.
Co Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224
Defendant
Rondall G. Blaney, et al.
2104 North Green RoadCleveland Ohio 44121
