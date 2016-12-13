Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 6, 2016
Case Number
872755
Amount
$285,453.40
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge P. Barker

Plaintiff

Filed by.
The Bank of New York Mellon, etc.
Co Bayview Loan Servicing, Llc, 4425 Ponce De Leon Blvd., 5th F
Coral Gables, FL 33146

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Ray Chan, etc., et al.
14698 Stillbrooke Dr.
Strongsville Ohio 44136
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.22300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
135.40 
Legal Frontage
75.00 
Average Depth
135 
Lot Square Ft.
9724 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 