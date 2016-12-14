Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 12, 2016
Case Number
13154
Amount
$559.38
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

BG Capital Partners, LLC, et al.
1370 Ontario Street, Ste. 1814
Cleveland Ohio 44113
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
HOME INVEST OF NEVADA, LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.09700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
90.00 
Legal Frontage
48.00 
Average Depth
90 
Lot Square Ft.
4230 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 