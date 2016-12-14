Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- December 12, 2016
- Case Number
- 13166
- Amount
- $2,340.12
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128
Defendant
Jorge Lopez, et al.
P.O. Box 568131
Orlando, FL 32856
