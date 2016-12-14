Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 12, 2016
Case Number
13191
Amount
$2,658.52
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Vernell Best Clovesko, et al.
2589 Ginger Wren Road
Pepper Pike Ohio 44124
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
LR 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
10782 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DETACHD STORE<7500SF 
Neighborhood
26075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
4800.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4800 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1918
Effective Age
1940
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
4248
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
HWS
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
2
Toilet Rooms
3
Total Fixtures
0
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
23

Building Use

Area
4248
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 