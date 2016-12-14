Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 12, 2016
Case Number
13204
Amount
$651.88
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Alvin King, et al.
12823 Sppeedway Oval
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.05300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
46.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
46 
Lot Square Ft.
2300 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 