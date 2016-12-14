Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 7, 2016
Case Number
872802
Amount
$8,075.04
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Saffold

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Urban Investment Group, Inc., et al.
9900 Buckeye Road
Cleveland Ohio 44104
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
URBAN INVESTMENT GROUP INC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.09500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
133.00 
Legal Frontage
50.70 
Average Depth
133 
Lot Square Ft.
4123 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 