Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 13, 2016
Case Number
13210
Amount
$3,991.13
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Almon L. Harris, et al.
P. O. Box 603225
Cleveland, OH 44103
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
HARRIS, ALMON L. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
116.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
116 
Lot Square Ft.
4640 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 