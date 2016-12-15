Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 8, 2016
Case Number
872876
Amount
$2,417.35
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge H. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Cheleaha B. Johnson, et al.
3956 East 189th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44122
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CORPENING, LARON 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
110.00 
Legal Frontage
43.00 
Average Depth
110 
Lot Square Ft.
4730 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 