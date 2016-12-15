Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 8, 2016
Case Number
872883
Amount
$4,712.68
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Gallagher

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Manna House Recovery & Resource Center, Inc., et al.
2218 East 81st Street
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MANNA HOUSE RECOVERY & RESOURC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.06200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
90.00 
Legal Frontage
30.00 
Average Depth
90 
Lot Square Ft.
2700 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 