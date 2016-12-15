Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 8, 2016
Case Number
872895
Amount
$667.87
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Successor Trustee of the Coat Frank Thomas, etc., et al.
11927 Minor Ave.
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WORKMAN, ELIZABETH TRUSTEE 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.08900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
97.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
97 
Lot Square Ft.
3880 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 