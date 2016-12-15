Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- December 8, 2016
- Case Number
- 872895
- Amount
- $667.87
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Russo
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117
Defendant
Successor Trustee of the Coat Frank Thomas, etc., et al.
11927 Minor Ave.Cleveland Ohio 44105
