Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 15, 2016
Case Number
13278
Amount
$956.14
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Adam David Jutte
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 West Lakeside Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

End Poverty Now, Inc., et al.
P. O. Box 8132
Toledo, OH 43605
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
BROWN BARK II, L.P. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
138.00 
Legal Frontage
35.00 
Average Depth
138 
Lot Square Ft.
4830 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 