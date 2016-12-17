Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- December 12, 2016
- Case Number
- 873027
- Amount
- $286.48
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Gall
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Robert E. Richardson, et al.
2563 East 81st StreetCleveland Ohio 44104
