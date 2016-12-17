Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 12, 2016
Case Number
873027
Amount
$286.48
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Gall

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Robert E. Richardson, et al.
2563 East 81st Street
Cleveland Ohio 44104
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Richardson, Robert E. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.04900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
71.00 
Legal Frontage
30.00 
Average Depth
71 
Lot Square Ft.
2130 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 