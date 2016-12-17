Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- December 12, 2016
- Case Number
- 873062
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge M. Donnelly
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Kerrianne Dilorenzo-Simon, etc.
9101 Chillicothe Rd., #3Kirtland Ohio 44094
Plaintiff's Attorney
Nurenberg Paris Heller & McCarthy Co LPA
600 Superior Ave., East
Cleveland OH 44114-2654
Defendant
Lake Health, Inc., et al.
36000 Euclid Ave.Willoughby Ohio 44094
