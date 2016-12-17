Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
December 12, 2016
Case Number
873062
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge M. Donnelly

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Kerrianne Dilorenzo-Simon, etc.
9101 Chillicothe Rd., #3
Kirtland Ohio 44094

Plaintiff's Attorney

Jonathan David Mester
Nurenberg Paris Heller & McCarthy Co LPA
600 Superior Ave., East
Cleveland OH 44114-2654

Defendant

Lake Health, Inc., et al.
36000 Euclid Ave.
Willoughby Ohio 44094
