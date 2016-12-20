Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- December 13, 2016
- Case Number
- 873069
- Amount
- $106,411.66
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge W. Collier
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Cuyahoga County Land Reutilization Corporation
323 W. Lakeside Ave., Ste. 160Cleveland Ohio 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Crawford Law LLC
323 W. Lakeside Avenue, Suite
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Mahmoud Abukhalil, et al.
12833 Euclid Ave.East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- ABUKHALIL, MAHMOUD
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 12
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 12
- Zoning Code
- U3
- Zoning Use
- RET-
- Tax Disrtict
- 440
- Use Area
- 16192
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- STORE W/ WALKUP APTS
- Neighborhood
- 28073
- Total Buildings
- 2
- Acreage
- 0.21600
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 100.50
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 9393
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 849
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- AVG
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1914
- Effective Age
- 1950
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 5096
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- HWS
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 12
- Living Units
- 12
- Single Fixtures
- 12
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 48
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 3
- Wall Height
- 13
Building Use
- Area
- 5096
- Use Description
- STGE WHSE BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 5096
- Use Description
- RETAIL-STORE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 5096
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 2ND
- Area
- 5096
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- UPP
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- FUL
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- AVG
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1914
- Effective Age
- 1950
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 904
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- HWS
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 1
- Toilet Rooms
- 6
- Total Fixtures
- 13
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 13
Building Use
- Area
- 904
- Use Description
- STGE WHSE BASEMENT
- Description
- BMT
- Area
- 904
- Use Description
- RETAIL-STORE
- Description
- 1ST