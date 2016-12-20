Common Pleas Contract
- Date Filed
- December 13, 2016
- Case Number
- 873136
- Amount
- $65,000.00
- Case Type
- Contract
- Judge
- Judge J. Sutula
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Dakota Software Corporation
1375 Euclid Ave. Ste. 500Cleveland Ohio 44115
Plaintiff's Attorney
Nicola, Gudbranson & Cooper, Llc
25 W. Prospect Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115
Defendant
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas, Inc.
400 Colonial Center Parkway, Suite, Ste. 400Lake Mary Florida 32746
