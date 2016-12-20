Common Pleas Contract

Date Filed
December 13, 2016
Case Number
873136
Amount
$65,000.00
Case Type
Contract
Judge
Judge J. Sutula

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Dakota Software Corporation
1375 Euclid Ave. Ste. 500
Cleveland Ohio 44115

Plaintiff's Attorney

Nicholas Jay Dertouzos
Nicola, Gudbranson & Cooper, Llc
25 W. Prospect Avenue
Cleveland OH 44115

Defendant

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas, Inc.
400 Colonial Center Parkway, Suite, Ste. 400
Lake Mary Florida 32746
