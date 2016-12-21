Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- December 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 873146
- Amount
- $1,020.31
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge J. Villanueva
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Three C's Management and Dev. Corp., et al.
1313 E. 89th St.Cleveland Ohio 44106
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
- THREE C'S MANAGEMENT AND DEVEL
- Class
- E
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- 2F
- Zoning Use
- 2F
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
-
- Neighborhood
- 1139
- Total Buildings
- 0
- Acreage
- 0.00000
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 450.00
- Legal Frontage
- 100.00
- Average Depth
- 450
- Lot Square Ft.
- 0
- Lot Shape
- RT
- Topography
- LV