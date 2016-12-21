Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 14, 2016
Case Number
873146
Amount
$1,020.31
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Villanueva

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Three C's Management and Dev. Corp., et al.
1313 E. 89th St.
Cleveland Ohio 44106
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
THREE C'S MANAGEMENT AND DEVEL 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
 
Neighborhood
1139 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.00000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
450.00 
Legal Frontage
100.00 
Average Depth
450 
Lot Square Ft.
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 