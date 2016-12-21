Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 14, 2016
Case Number
873148
Amount
$964.85
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. McMonagle

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Hannah Felicia Grossma Singerman
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Julia Bozeman, et al.
3263 West 32nd Street
Cleveland Ohio 44109
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
SOROS, CARL J. 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07800 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
100.00 
Legal Frontage
33.50 
Average Depth
100 
Lot Square Ft.
3400 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 