Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- December 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 873148
- Amount
- $964.85
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. McMonagle
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Julia Bozeman, et al.
3263 West 32nd StreetCleveland Ohio 44109
About your information and the public record.