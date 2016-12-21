Common Pleas Tort-motor vehicle
- Date Filed
- December 14, 2016
- Case Number
- 873185
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-motor vehicle
- Judge
- Judge S. Friedman
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Anthony D. Hayward, et al.
3820 North Ashland Ave.Chicago Illinois 60613
Plaintiff's Attorney
Nurenburg Paris Heller & McCarthy Co LPA
600 Superior Ave., East
Cleveland OH 44114-2654
Defendant
Yellow Cab Company of Cleveland, LLC, et al.
37265 Euclid Ave.Willoughby Ohio 44094
About your information and the public record.