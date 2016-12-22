Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 20, 2016
Case Number
13308
Amount
$514.19
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

991 Company, et al.
2126 Lee Rd., Ste. 1
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44118
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WELLS FARGO BANK 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.15900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
165.00 
Legal Frontage
42.00 
Average Depth
165 
Lot Square Ft.
6930 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 