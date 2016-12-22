Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- December 15, 2016
- Case Number
- 873238
- Amount
- $84,329.16
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge C. Friedland
Plaintiff
Filed by.
U.S. Bank, NA
Co Rushmore Loan Management Service, 15480 Laguna Canyon Rd., Ste. 100
Irvine, CA 92618
Plaintiff's Attorney
Carlisle, McNellie, Rini, Kramer &Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd
Cleveland OH 44122
Defendant
Gilbert L. Galon, et al.
1640 Wynridge PathAlpharetta Georgia 30005
About your information and the public record.