Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 15, 2016
Case Number
873238
Amount
$84,329.16
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge C. Friedland

Plaintiff

Filed by.
U.S. Bank, NA
Co Rushmore Loan Management Service, 15480 Laguna Canyon Rd., Ste. 100
Irvine, CA 92618

Plaintiff's Attorney

Maureen Catherine Zink
Carlisle, McNellie, Rini, Kramer &Ulrich
24755 Chagrin Blvd
Cleveland OH 44122

Defendant

Gilbert L. Galon, et al.
1640 Wynridge Path
Alpharetta Georgia 30005
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
GALON, GILBERT L. & MARY 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.00000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
0.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 