Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 21, 2016
Case Number
13320
Amount
$720.06
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Geogi Geogiev, et al.
9781 Spinnaker Creek Ave
Las Vegas Nevada 89148
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
GEOGIEV, GEOGI & KRILCHEVA, KR 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
120.00 
Legal Frontage
28.00 
Average Depth
120 
Lot Square Ft.
3360 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 