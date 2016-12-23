Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 21, 2016
Case Number
13327
Amount
$477.09
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Gregory Bernard Rowinski
Gregory B. Rowinski
13810 Carpenter Road
Garfield Hts. OH 44125-5128

Defendant

Sheila Marshman-Peterson, et al.
12904 Watterson Ave
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
Marshman-Peterson, Sheila 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
134.00 
Legal Frontage
34.00 
Average Depth
134 
Lot Square Ft.
4556 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 