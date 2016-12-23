Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- December 16, 2016
- Case Number
- 873284
- Amount
- $187.85
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. Russo
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Joshua Frazier, et al.
2820 Detroit Ave Apt. 204Cleveland Ohio 44113
