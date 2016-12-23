Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 16, 2016
Case Number
873284
Amount
$187.85
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Joshua Frazier, et al.
2820 Detroit Ave Apt. 204
Cleveland Ohio 44113
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
FRAZIER, JOSHUA 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.07200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
105.00 
Legal Frontage
30.00 
Average Depth
105 
Lot Square Ft.
3150 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 