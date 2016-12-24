Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 22, 2016
Case Number
13334
Amount
$4,749.90
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Elijah King, et al.
12823 Speedway Overlook
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
3820 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
26075 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.11200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
4880 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
955
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
PR
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1913
Effective Age
1930
Exterior Walls
BR
Floor Area
1910
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
12

Building Use

Area
1910
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1910
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1910
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 