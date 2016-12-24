Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 22, 2016
Case Number
13336
Amount
$225.27
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Bonita Johnson, et al.
1743 Lakefront Ave
East Cleveland Ohio 44112
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
97.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
97 
Lot Square Ft.
4850 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 