Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- December 22, 2016
- Case Number
- 13355
- Amount
- $17.53
- Case Type
- Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Board of Revisions
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Eugene C. Tersigni, et al.
4103 Theota Ave., Apt. 3415Parma Ohio 44134
