Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- December 20, 2016
- Case Number
- 873389
- Amount
- $129,000.00
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Saffold
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Ruple Builders, Inc.
4500 Harmann ParkwayWilloughby Ohio 44094
Plaintiff's Attorney
Davis & Young
1300 East 9th
Cleveland OH 44114-2654
Defendant
MBC Development LP
1300 East 9th StreetCleveland Ohio 44114
About your information and the public record.
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- LR
- Zoning Use
- RET-
- Tax Disrtict
- 30
- Use Area
- 2272
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- FRANCHISE FD SITDOWN
- Neighborhood
- 22081
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 0.50500
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 110.00
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 22000
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- VG
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1977
- Effective Age
- 1991
- Exterior Walls
- B/F
- Floor Area
- 2263
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 0
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 12
Building Use
- Area
- 2263
- Use Description
- FAST-FOOD-RS
- Description
- 1ST