Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- December 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 873416
- Amount
- $30,506.81
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge S. Friedman
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association
International Plaza Ii, 14221 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 1000
Dallas, OH 75254
Plaintiff's Attorney
Manley Deas Kochalski LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1972
Defendant
Christopher I. Radford, et al.
3523 Monticello Blvd.Cleveland Heights Ohio 44121
About your information and the public record.