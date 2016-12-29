Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 21, 2016
Case Number
873416
Amount
$30,506.81
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge S. Friedman

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association
International Plaza Ii, 14221 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 1000
Dallas, OH 75254

Plaintiff's Attorney

John Eli Codrea
Manley Deas Kochalski LLC
55 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44113-1972

Defendant

Christopher I. Radford, et al.
3523 Monticello Blvd.
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44121
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.18700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
151.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
151 
Lot Square Ft.
8154 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 