Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- December 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 873431
- Amount
- $346.10
- Case Type
- Tax Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge T. McCormick
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
Plaintiff's Attorney
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113
Defendant
Hammond Prosperity, LLC
3656 East 65th StreetCleveland Ohio 44105
