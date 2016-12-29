Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 21, 2016
Case Number
873431
Amount
$346.10
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge T. McCormick

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Hammond Prosperity, LLC
3656 East 65th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
NORTH EAST PROPERTY SPECIALIST 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.12900 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
140.00 
Legal Frontage
30.00 
Average Depth
140 
Lot Square Ft.
5600 
Lot Shape
IRR 
Topography
LV 
 