Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
December 21, 2016
Case Number
873443
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge J. Burnside

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Donna Flanagan, etc.
8135 Middlesex Rd.
Mentor Ohio 44060

Plaintiff's Attorney

Jonathan David Mester
Nurenberg Paris Heller & McCarthy Co LPA
600 Superior Ave., East
Cleveland OH 44114-2654

Defendant

University Hospitals of Cleveland, et al.
3605 Warrensville Center Rd., MSC9110
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 