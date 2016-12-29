Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- December 21, 2016
- Case Number
- 873443
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge J. Burnside
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Donna Flanagan, etc.
8135 Middlesex Rd.Mentor Ohio 44060
Plaintiff's Attorney
Nurenberg Paris Heller & McCarthy Co LPA
600 Superior Ave., East
Cleveland OH 44114-2654
Defendant
University Hospitals of Cleveland, et al.
3605 Warrensville Center Rd., MSC9110
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
