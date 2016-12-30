Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 22, 2016
Case Number
873460
Amount
$891.40
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge J. Villanueva

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Durell R. Carter, et al.
14807 Granger Rd.
Maple Heights Ohio 44137
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
CARTER, DURELL 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
125.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
125 
Lot Square Ft.
5000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 