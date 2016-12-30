Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 22, 2016
Case Number
873468
Amount
$487.71
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Matia

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Matthew Harrison Grabenstein
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
310 W. Lakeside Ave., 3rd Floo
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Unknown Heirs of Donald Glenn Ruff, et al.
Address unknown
Address unknown
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.05100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
110.00 
Legal Frontage
20.00 
Average Depth
110 
Lot Square Ft.
2200 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 