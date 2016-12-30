Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 22, 2016
Case Number
873479
Amount
$4,730.89
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge D. Matia

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Michael Alfred Kenny Jr.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office
1200 Ontario St 9th Floor
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Cleveland Home Rentals, LLC, etc.
3726 West 128th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44111
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MIDWEST STATES PROPERTIES LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.10700 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
146.00 
Legal Frontage
32.00 
Average Depth
146 
Lot Square Ft.
4672 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
RO 
 