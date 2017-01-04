Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 27, 2016
Case Number
873650
Amount
$169,413.12
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge K. Sutula

Plaintiff

Filed by.
First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation
Co Roundpoint Mortgage Servicing Co, 5032 Parkway Plaza Blvd Ste. 200
Charlotte, NC 28217

Plaintiff's Attorney

Edward Gerard Bohnert
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139

Defendant

Myles S. Holodnak, et al.
2511 Euclid Heights Blvd.
Cleveland Heights Ohio 44106
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
JOANNE, CALHOON 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.25300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
220.00 
Legal Frontage
50.00 
Average Depth
220 
Lot Square Ft.
11000 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 