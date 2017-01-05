Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice
- Date Filed
- December 28, 2016
- Case Number
- 873694
- Amount
- $25,000.00
- Case Type
- Tort-medical malpractice
- Judge
- Judge J. Russo
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Connie Arndt
26692 Akins Rd.Columbia Station Ohio 44028
Plaintiff's Attorney
The Robenalt Law Firm, Inc.
23550 Center Ridge Rd.
Westlake OH 44145
Defendant
University Hospitals Health System, Inc., et al.
3605 Warrensville Center Rd., MSC 9110
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
