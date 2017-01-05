Common Pleas Tort-medical malpractice

Date Filed
December 28, 2016
Case Number
873694
Amount
$25,000.00
Case Type
Tort-medical malpractice
Judge
Judge J. Russo

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Connie Arndt
26692 Akins Rd.
Columbia Station Ohio 44028

Plaintiff's Attorney

Thomas Durbin Robenalt
The Robenalt Law Firm, Inc.
23550 Center Ridge Rd.
Westlake OH 44145

Defendant

University Hospitals Health System, Inc., et al.
3605 Warrensville Center Rd., MSC 9110
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 