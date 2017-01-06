Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
January 4, 2017
Case Number
13370
Amount
$944.24
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Anthony John Giunta Jr.
Anthony J. Giunta, Jr.
25000 Euclid Avenue
Euclid OH 44117

Defendant

Ricky Stewart, et al.
1425 East 57th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44103
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
WILLIAMS, THEODORE L 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11200 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
125.00 
Legal Frontage
38.90 
Average Depth
125 
Lot Square Ft.
4875 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 