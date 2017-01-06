Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
December 29, 2016
Case Number
873725
Amount
$32,678.84
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Jackson

Plaintiff

Filed by.
HSBC Bank USA, NA, etc.
C/O Ocwen Loan Servicing, Llc, 1661 Worthington Rd., Ste. 100
West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Plaintiff's Attorney

Ted Alan Humbert
The Law Offices of John D Clunk Co LPA
4500 Courthouse Blvd
Stow OH 44224

Defendant

Brenda S. Collier, et al.
2148 West 105th Street
Cleveland Ohio 44102
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
Acreage
0.06500 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
113.00 
Legal Frontage
25.00 
Average Depth
113 
Lot Square Ft.
2825 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LV 
 