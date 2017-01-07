Common Pleas Foreclosure
- Date Filed
- December 30, 2016
- Case Number
- 873762
- Amount
- $136,500.00
- Case Type
- Foreclosure
- Judge
- Judge M. Clancy
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Kehoe & Associates, LLC
1940 East Sixth St., 9th FloorCleveland Ohio 44114
Plaintiff's Attorney
Kehoe & Associates, LLC
1940 E. 6th Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Defendant
Athenian EMS, Ltd., et al.
1026 Pearl RoadBrunswick Ohio 44212
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
-
- Water
-
- Gas
-
- Sewer
-
- Electricity
-
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 0
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 0
- Zoning Code
- PUD
- Zoning Use
- 1F-A
- Tax Disrtict
- 270
- Use Area
- 0
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- OTHER COMMERCIAL NEC
- Neighborhood
- 66079
- Total Buildings
- 1
- Acreage
- 1.31500
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 290.00
- Legal Frontage
- 197.40
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 57281
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 240
- Condition
- G
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1999
- Effective Age
- 1999
- Exterior Walls
- BR
- Floor Area
- 1440
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- FHA
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 0
- Total Fixtures
- 0
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- Total Story Height
- 2
- Wall Height
- 12
Building Amenity
- Measure
- 240
- Type
- CPYC
- Floor Level
- CANOPY-UNF PLAZA TYP
Building Use
- Area
- 1440
- Use Description
- OFFICE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 1440
- Use Description
- APARTMENTS
- Description
- 2ND
