Common Pleas Other

Date Filed
December 30, 2016
Case Number
873813
Amount
$25,250.00
Case Type
Other
Judge
Judge M. McMonagle

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Village of Newburgh Heights
3801 Harvard Ave.
Newburgh Heights Ohio 44105

Plaintiff's Attorney

Luke Francis McConville
Waldheger Coyne Co., L.P.A.
Gemini Tower I, Ste 550
Westlake OH 44145

Defendant

D&J Properties, Inc., et al.
4513 Harvard Ave.
Newburgh Heights Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
RB 
Zoning Use
RET- 
Tax Disrtict
290 
Use Area
5552 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
DETACHD STORE<7500SF 
Neighborhood
44077 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.33100 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
120.10 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
14400 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
0
Basement Type
SLB
Canopy
0
Condition
F
Construction Class
C
Date Built
1955
Effective Age
1959
Exterior Walls
CB
Floor Area
5552
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
UNH
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
0
Living Units
0
Single Fixtures
0
Toilet Rooms
1
Total Fixtures
2
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
1
Wall Height
13

Building Use

Area
4997
Use Description
STORAGE WAREHOUSE
Description
1ST
Area
555
Use Description
RETAIL-STORE
Description
1ST
 