Common Pleas Other
- Date Filed
- December 30, 2016
- Case Number
- 873813
- Amount
- $25,250.00
- Case Type
- Other
- Judge
- Judge M. McMonagle
Plaintiff
Filed by.
Village of Newburgh Heights
3801 Harvard Ave.Newburgh Heights Ohio 44105
Plaintiff's Attorney
Waldheger Coyne Co., L.P.A.
Gemini Tower I, Ste 550
Westlake OH 44145
Defendant
D&J Properties, Inc., et al.
4513 Harvard Ave.Newburgh Heights Ohio 44105
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)
- Owner
-
- Class
- C
- Road Type
- PV
- Water
- MUN
- Gas
- Y
- Sewer
- SNS
- Electricity
- Y
- 1 Bedroom
- 0
- 2 Bedroom
- 2
- 3 Bedroom
- 0
- More Bedroom
- 0
- Efficiencies
- 0
- Units of Ref.
- 2
- Zoning Code
- RB
- Zoning Use
- RET-
- Tax Disrtict
- 290
- Use Area
- 5552
- Tax Abatement
-
- Tax Description
- DETACHD STORE<7500SF
- Neighborhood
- 44077
- Total Buildings
- 2
- Acreage
- 0.33100
- Land Use
- PRIMARY
- Legal Depth
- 0.00
- Legal Frontage
- 120.10
- Average Depth
- 0
- Lot Square Ft.
- 14400
- Lot Shape
-
- Topography
- LV
Building Information
- AC Percent
- 0
- Average Unit Size
- 0
- Basement Type
- SLB
- Canopy
- 0
- Condition
- F
- Construction Class
- C
- Date Built
- 1955
- Effective Age
- 1959
- Exterior Walls
- CB
- Floor Area
- 5552
- Freezer/Cooler
- 0
- Freight Elevator
- 0
- Heat Type
- UNH
- Mezzinine Area
- 0
- Night Deposit
- 0
- Bathroooms
- 0
- Living Units
- 0
- Single Fixtures
- 0
- Toilet Rooms
- 1
- Total Fixtures
- 2
- Office Area
- 0
- Passenger Elevator
- 0
- Retail Area
- 0
- Sprinkler
- N
- Total Story Height
- 1
- Wall Height
- 13
Building Use
- Area
- 4997
- Use Description
- STORAGE WAREHOUSE
- Description
- 1ST
- Area
- 555
- Use Description
- RETAIL-STORE
- Description
- 1ST