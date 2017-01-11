Common Pleas Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
January 6, 2017
Case Number
13383
Amount
$6,414.98
Case Type
Board of Revisions Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Board of Revisions

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Denise D. Houston, et al.
P. O. Box 19146
Cleveland, OH 44119
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
HOUSTON, DENISE D. 
Class
Road Type
 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
 
Electricity
Acreage
0.11300 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
123.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
123 
Lot Square Ft.
4920 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 
 