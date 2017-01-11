Common Pleas Tax Foreclosure

Date Filed
January 3, 2017
Case Number
873856
Amount
$2,166.90
Case Type
Tax Foreclosure
Judge
Judge R. McClelland

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Treasurer of Cuyahoga County
C/O Justice Center, 9th Floor, 1200 Ontario St.
Cleveland, OH 44113

Plaintiff's Attorney

Judith Elaine Walker Miles
Cuyahoga Co Prosecutor
Justice Center
Cleveland OH 44113

Defendant

Mills Quarters, LLC
9400 Johnnycake Ridge Road
Mentor Ohio 44060
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
MILLS QUARTERS LLC 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SNS 
Electricity
1 Bedroom
2 Bedroom
3 Bedroom
More Bedroom
Efficiencies
Units of Ref.
Zoning Code
2F 
Zoning Use
2F 
Tax Disrtict
30 
Use Area
2728 
Tax Abatement
 
Tax Description
4- 6 UNIT APARTMENTS 
Neighborhood
27071 
Total Buildings
Acreage
0.12400 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
0.00 
Legal Frontage
40.00 
Average Depth
Lot Square Ft.
5400 
Lot Shape
 
Topography
LV 

Building Information

AC Percent
0
Average Unit Size
682
Basement Type
FUL
Canopy
0
Condition
G
Construction Class
D
Date Built
1920
Effective Age
1960
Exterior Walls
FR
Floor Area
1364
Freezer/Cooler
0
Freight Elevator
0
Heat Type
FHA
Mezzinine Area
0
Night Deposit
0
Bathroooms
4
Living Units
4
Single Fixtures
4
Toilet Rooms
0
Total Fixtures
16
Office Area
0
Passenger Elevator
0
Retail Area
0
Sprinkler
N
Total Story Height
2
Wall Height
9

Building Amenity

Measure
236
Type
PCHO
Floor Level
PORCH - OPEN

Building Use

Area
1364
Use Description
MULTI RES BSMT-UF
Description
BMT
Area
1364
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
1ST
Area
1364
Use Description
MULTI RESIDENCE
Description
2ND
 