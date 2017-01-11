Common Pleas Foreclosure

Date Filed
January 3, 2017
Case Number
873881
Amount
$93,017.90
Case Type
Foreclosure
Judge
Judge M. Astrab

Plaintiff

Filed by.
Federal National Mortgage Association
Co Seterus Inc Fka Ibm Lender Busin, 14523 Sw Millikan Way Ste. 200
Beaverton, OR 97005

Plaintiff's Attorney

Edward Gerard Bohnert
Reimer, Arnovitz Chernek Jeffrey Co. LPA
30455 Solon Road
Solon OH 44139

Defendant

Samia A. Dayem, et al.
14585 Schreiber Road
Maple Heights Ohio 44137
Property Details (from Cuyahoga County Auditors Office)

Owner
 
Class
Road Type
PV 
Water
MUN 
Gas
Sewer
SAN 
Electricity
Acreage
1.56000 
Land Use
PRIMARY 
Legal Depth
700.00 
Legal Frontage
100.00 
Average Depth
700 
Lot Square Ft.
67953 
Lot Shape
RT 
Topography
LL 
 